Philip Morris CEO Predicts End of Cigarette Sales in UK Within 10 Years

Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak made the assessment during an interview published July 26 by U.K. newspaper 'The Daily Mail.'.

Philip Morris is the maker of the globally popular cigarette brand Marlboro.

I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind, Jacek Olczak, Philip Morris CEO, via CNBC.

Olczak's statements are in keeping with the U.K. goal of eradicating smoking by 2030.

When asked if Philip Morris could possibly end the sale of cigarettes in the U.K. by that time, .

Olczak responded, "Absolutely.".

I think in the U.K., 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking, Jacek Olczak, Philip Morris CEO, via CNBC.

Company leaders of Philip Morris International (PMI) echoed Olczak's statements.

PMI can see a world without cigarettes — the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone.

, Moira Gilchrist, Philip Morris International, via CNBC.

Quitting is the best option, but for those who don’t, science and technology has allowed companies like ours to create better alternatives to continued smoking, Moira Gilchrist, Philip Morris International, via CNBC.

Encouraging people who don’t quit to switch to these better alternatives, together with strong regulation will help solve the problem of cigarette smoking once and for all, Moira Gilchrist, Philip Morris International, via CNBC.

According to the World Health Organization, .

The tobacco epidemic is “one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced.”.

To be very frank, nothing and nobody will stop us in our transformation to leave cigarettes behind, Jacek Olczak, Philip Morris CEO, via CNBC