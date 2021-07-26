Aaron Rodgers To Reportedly Stay With Packers for 2021 Season

On July 26, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Rodgers “has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season.”.

In April, the Packers quarterback said he wanted out of Green Bay after his would-be successor, Jordan Love, was drafted.

Last week, Rodgers reportedly turned down a two-year extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

He's currently in the middle of a four-year, $134 million contract.

At the franchise's annual shareholders meeting on July 26, Packers president Mark Murphy said, "we want him back, we're committed to him for 2021 and beyond.".

He’s our leader and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl, Mark Murphy, Packers president, via shareholders meeting.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst also chimed in.

We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues (Rodgers has raised), and we are hopeful for a positive resolution, Brian Gutekunst, Packers GM, via shareholders meeting.

The Packers' first training camp practice is slated for July 28