Fins On 4: Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins kick off the 2021 Season as Training Camp begins Wednesday July 28.

Coach Brian Flores leads Miami in his 3rd season as Head Coach.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns for his sophomore season under center.

The offense added some more speed in the draft and free agency and will now look to score more points on the board this season.

Jim Berry, Mike Cugno, and Steve Goldstein break down the Dolphins offense before Camp Dolphins starts.