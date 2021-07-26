Coronavirus numbers for July 26, 2021

Here are the new numbers for coronavirus in Nevada.
Other cities across nation are mandating masks.
The VA is also now requiring vaccines and medical groups are encouraging a vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Government data up to July 25 shows that of the 83,876,595 Covid jabs given in the UK, 46,589,211 were first doses, a rise of..
On Saturday the United States reported a 7-day average of more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, almost five times higher than what it..