UK Cancer nurse overwhelmed after cheerleading pals wave her off to EVERY chemo session

A cancer nurse was overwhelmed with kindness when her cheerleading pals lined the streets outside her home to wave her off to EVERY chemo session.Bex Turley, 38, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2021 and was forced to go to chemotherapy sessions alone due to restrictions during the pandemic.Her friends were determined to show their support and lined the streets with placards every week to sing and dance as they waved her off to chemotherapy.Senior staff nurse Bex said: "Getting surprised by them every week just made everything that little bit easier.

They were amazing!"Seeing the costumes and the dance routines that they'd spent hours rehearsing made me laugh so much during what was such a difficult time."I couldn't believe how many people got involved!

People were travelling for hours just to come to do this for me and I couldn't be more grateful!"Compilation video*