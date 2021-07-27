PM wants 'chain gangs in hi-vis' to tackle anti-social behaviour

Boris Johnson wants ‘fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs’ to punish anti-social behaviour.
The Prime Minister made the comments on a visit to Surrey Police headquarters.
He also backed the use of controversial Stop and Search powers.
The PM says those guilty of anti-social behaviour will visibly pay their debt to society in 'fluorescent jacketed chain gangs.'