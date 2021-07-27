PM plans hi-vis 'chain gangs' to fight anti-social behaviour

Boris Johnson has said he wants to introduce more visible community service to deter people from getting involved in anti-social behaviour.

Announcing his latest crime crackdown, the Prime Minister said: "If you are guilty of anti-social behaviour and you are sentenced to unpaid work … I don't see any reason why you shouldn't be out there in one of those fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs visibly paying your debt to society." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn