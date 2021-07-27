Dept. of Veteran Affairs Becomes 1st Federal Agency To Require Health Worker Vaccinations

The Dept.

Of Veteran Affairs announced the mandate on July 26.

While the mandate requires vaccinations for a small percentage of all employed by the agency.

It could be the first step towards more comprehensive federal vaccination mandates.

Veterans Affairs is going to, in fact, require that all doctors working in facilities are going to have to be vaccinated, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

We're mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it's the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country, Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, via CNN.

Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19.

, Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, via CNN.

With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise, Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, via CNN.

VA employees have eight weeks to receive both shots, .

And will receive four hours of paid administrative leave once they are able to prove they've been vaccinated.

According to VA officials, four unvaccinated employees died from COVID-19.

As cases show signs of surge in areas where vaccination rates are stuck well below the national average, .

Calls for reinstating mitigating measures as well as vaccine mandates have grown louder.

I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, there should be more mandates, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, via CNN