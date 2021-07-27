Tuesday July 27th CBSN Denver Daily Sports Line

Michael Spencer recaps last night's picks and gives you his best bet for tonight's Team USA action.
Monday July 26th CBSN Denver Daily Sports Line
CBS 4 Denver
Michael Spencer discusses tonight's Rockies-Angels game with Ben Cary from CapWize.
Michael Spencer recaps last night's picks and gives you his best bet for tonight's Team USA action.
Michael Spencer discusses tonight's Rockies-Angels game with Ben Cary from CapWize.
Michael Spencer gives you the best bet for the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.