Greenbelt Man Thomas Connally Charged For Threatening Life Of Dr. Anthony Fauci & Dr. Francis Collins
A 56-year-old Greenbelt man is facing federal charges for sending death threats to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, according to the Maryland State's Attorney's Office.