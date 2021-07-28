Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Launches on Consoles and PC

This year's Olympic Games have begun, and now it's even easier to join in on the fun with the SEGA of America Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game , on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam for PC, and Google Stadia.

The game features 18 different fun-fueled Olympic events, with an Avatar Creator for players to create the Olympic athlete of their dreams. Choose from more than 50 different colorful wardrobe options, including traditional country outfits or imaginative costumes like pirates, astronauts, and many more.

Players can even suit up as Sonic the Hedgehog or Miraitowa, the official mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Check out olympicvideogames.com/tokyo2020 for more game info.