New Jersey's Most Famous Faces and Places

July 27th is National New Jersey Day.

To celebrate the Garden State, here is some interesting info about Jersey and its famous citizens and the many movies and TV shows that have been set there.

Some of the state's superlatives include having more diners than any other state; the site of the most battles during the Revolutionary War; and having the world's longest boardwalk, located in Atlantic City.

With over 300 miles of coastline and a peninsula riverfront, New Jersey has over 50 resort cities and towns.

Cape May is the oldest seaside resort in the United States.

New Jersey, like New York, has also been the backdrop for many movies and TV shows including Clerks , War of the Worlds , A Beautiful Mind , Atlantic City , Lean on Me , The Sopranos , Boardwalk Empire , House , and of course, the reality shows Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives of New Jersey .

The state is also the birthplace of some big stars such as Nathan Lane, Meryl Streep, Joe Pesci, Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Michael Douglas, Ice-T, John Travolta, Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Jerry Lewis, Paul Rudd, Jack Nicholson, Frankie Valli, Ed Harris, Danny DeVito, Lauryn Hill, Kelly Ripa, Ray Liotta, Kirsten Dunst, Zoe Saldana, Wendy Williams, Kevin Smith, Martha Stewart, the Jonas Brothers, Peter Dinklage, Halsey, Fetty Wap, and as previously mentioned, Frank Sinatra.