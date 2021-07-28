REE 3 platforms on the tracks

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Today marks a significant milestone for REE as we enter the public markets with a tremendous opportunity ahead of us.

We believe that our REEcorner™ technology and fully-flat and modular EV platforms will be the cornerstone for the booming commercial electric vehicle market, as we partner with prominent EV market players across the globe.

We are rethinking design and manufacturing for tomorrow’s zero-emission electric and autonomous vehicles, ultimately working to improve quality of life for people around the world by advancing e-Mobility.

Our solutions will allow complete EV design freedom, and we plan to enable end customers, such as delivery & logistic companies, OEMs, Mobility-as-a-Service and e-commerce companies to design mission-specific EVs tailored to their needs.”