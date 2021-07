Minister: British public is 'priority' in Covid travel talks

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey has said protecting Britons "has to come first" as talks continue over whether to scrap quarantine rules for double-jabbed US and EU travellers.

"We are keen to open up international travel but in a careful way and the priority first will always be the British public in making sure they are protected," she said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn