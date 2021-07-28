NYPD: Man Attacked, Threatened To Sexually Assault 11-Year-Old

Officers said he pushed a sharp object against the girl's throat and threatened to sexually assault her.
He reportedly asked how old she was.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Officers said he pushed a sharp object against the girl's throat and threatened to sexually assault her.
He reportedly asked how old she was.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
The NYPD needs help finding the suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows two women assaulting a man inside a Brooklyn laundromat.