Eddie Hearn hopeful for Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury bout early in 2022

Eddie Hearn says a long-awaited fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could be possible in February, but only if Joshua looks after his business against Oleksandr Usyk.Joshua was finally due to get in the ring for a blockbusting unification fight against Fury, but it was cancelled after a United States arbitrator ordered the latter to have a third bout against Deontay Wilder.