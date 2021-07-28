Scientists Urge Global Action As Earth Faces Climate Tipping Point

Scientists Urge Global Action, As Earth Faces, Climate Tipping Point.

On July 28, an influential group of scientists said that the world's underwhelming response to climate change has seen Earth's "vital signs" deteriorate to record levels.

According to a report by Phys.org, a research group of over 14,000 scientists warn that several climate tipping points are now imminent.

They accuse the governments of the world of consistently failing to address the root cause of climate change:.

"the overexploitation, of the Earth.".

They define the Earth's "vital signs" as key metrics that include greenhouse gas emissions, glacier thickness, sea-ice extent and deforestation.

The scientists found that 18 out of 31 "vital signs" have hit record highs or lows.

In 2021, levels of atmospheric CO2 and methane have reached all-time highs.

Glaciers are melting 31% faster than they did just 15 years ago.

Since 2019, both ocean heat and global sea levels set new records.

In 2020, the annual loss rate of the Brazilian Amazon reached a 12-year high.

We need to respond to the evidence that we are hitting climate tipping points with equally urgent action to decarbonize the global economy and start restoring instead of destroying nature, Tim Lenton, study co-author & director of the University of Exeter's Global Systems Institute, via Phys.org.

Policies to combat the climate crisis or any other symptoms should address their root cause: human overexploitation of the planet, William Ripple, professor of ecology at Oregon State University's College of Forestry, via Phys.org.

