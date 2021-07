New NHS England chief 'thrilled' to be first woman in role

Amanda Pritchard has said she is "thrilled" to be appointed as the first female chief executive of NHS England, but stressed that diversity within the Health Service "really makes it very special".

The new boss said she was "delighted to represent women but very keen to make sure that the NHS continues to be somewhere that embraces diversity and inclusion at its core".

Report by Buseld.

