Mom sits through entire PTA meeting without a clue she's missing half her makeup

This mom sat through an entire parent-teacher conference before realizing she’d only applied makeup to half of her face!.Meeshylynn’s (@meeshylynn) video starts with the mom sitting in her car after the parent-teacher meeting.Meeshylynn covers one eye with her hand as she begins to tell her story, recounting how excited she was when she arrived.Finally, Meeshylynn uncovers her eye, revealing that it is makeup-free.The other of Meeshylynn’s eyes has dramatic, dark eyeliner and mascara artfully applied .Viewers found Meeshylynn’s video hilariously relatable and offered comfort and compliments in the comments section