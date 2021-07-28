Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 latte art TikToks that will inspire you you to get fancy with your coffee

Here are 5 latte art ideas that range in difficulty but are all equally impressive.1.

Chain of Hearts Latte Art.TikTok user Dallmayr_de (@dallmayr_de) teaches viewers how to make a string of hearts formation to the tune of Fleetwood Mac .2.

Designer Latte Art.Using a plastic stencil, TikTok user Vicki Rutwind fashions the latte with a Gucci logo adorned in cinnamon.3.

Slow Heart Latte Art Tutorial.TikTok user Morgan Eckroth (@morgandrinkscoffee) shows viewers how to make a classic heart design using the perfect balance of cup placement and pour angles.4.

Chocolate Caramel Coconut Delight Latte Art.From the chocolate-covered coconut rim of the cup to the caramel and chocolate houndstooth center design, .this latte from TikTok user tvoyabariska00 (@tvoyabariska00) is almost too pretty to drink.5.

Harry Potter Latte Art.TikTok user LATTEART (@hot_hitoiki) makes magic with coffee.

Especially with this latte featuring Harry Potter