Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excited by quality of Manchester United’s summer transfers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes proven winner Raphael Varane and exciting winger Jadon Sancho will make a “huge difference” for Manchester United moving forwards.Having finished runners-up in last season’s Premier League and Europa League, the Old Trafford giants have made waves in the transfer market in a bid to bring silverware back to the club.Sancho last week completed his £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund and United announced on Tuesday that a deal had been struck with Real Madrid for long-standing target Varane.