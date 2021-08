Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual misconduct: 'Tried to kiss me' | Oneindia News

The Dhanbad judge hit and run case has taken a chilling turn after CCTV footage points at murder, case raised in Supreme Court; Kerala has extended its weekend lockdown after it experiences a worrying surge in coronavirus cases; Model actress Sherlyn Chopra levelled serious allegations of sexualmisconduct against pornographycase accused Raj Kundra.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Dhanbad #HitAndRun #RajKundra