Climate change: Warning of more extreme weather in UK

The author of a climate change study has warned that the UK will see more extreme weather events if changes are not made to tackle global warming.

Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, cautioned: "The heatwaves are going to become more frequent and more intense; the flooding events are going to become more extreme and more record-breaking … we need to see action." Report by Buseld.

