From Homeless To Crypto Multi-Millionaire | BRAND NEW ME

A MAN has gone from almost being paralysed for life, to homeless, to now being a multi-millionaire living his dream life.

Xander, now living in Las Vegas, began his life with a 'poor' upbringing in West Virginia - having three jobs at the age of 14.

When he was 18 years old he had a traumatic snowboarding accident, which almost changed his life forever.

He told Truly: “I wanted to do a double rodeo like Shaun White, next thing I knew - I woke up two weeks later in the hospital.

At the age of 18, I was in a wheelchair and doctors told me I’d never walk again.” Remarkably, Xander’s determination paid off and a year after the accident, he was back on his feet.

Xander then moved to Florida with an ex-partner, but after she kicked him out - he became homeless, living out of his car.

After joining the gym, and making money from OnlyFans - Xander put his savings into cryptocurrency.

From investing $16k, he made over $3 million in three years.

He said: "Not only am I not living in my car anymore, but I have four cars to choose from everyday." https://www.instagram.com/xander.fit/