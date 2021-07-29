Alaska under tsunami warning after 8.2 magnitude earthquake

Parts of Alaska are under tsunami warnings after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, according to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey.
CNN’s Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake Wednesday evening was magnitude 8.2 and struck 56 miles east southeast of..
A tsunami warning has been issued for Hawaii after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula.
A 8.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded late Wednesday off of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, prompting the Tsunami Warning Center to..