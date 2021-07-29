3 Killed, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout In Mt. Lebanon

A 25-year-old man is dead after he shot and killed his parents, injured two police officers, and then died when he took police on a chase down Route 19.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
