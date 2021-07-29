Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

Leading the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, up about 16.9% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 12.4% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Golden Star Resources, trading up by about 28.5% and Kirkland Lake Gold, trading up by about 7.7% on Thursday.