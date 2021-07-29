Justin Bieber to Simone Biles: ‘I’m So Proud of [Your] Decision to Withdraw’

Justin Bieber has nothing but admiration for gymnast Simone Biles.

The pop-star took to Instagram on Wednesday to say he was “so proud” of Biles for deciding to withdraw from Olympic competitions.

Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!

I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw

Bieber then referenced Biles' recent admission that she felt like she was competing for “other people” at the Olympics and not for herself.

He said that it’s “important” to pause and evaluate your life when something you “normally love” begins to “steal your joy.”.

Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s.

When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why

Bieber ended his post by praising Biles for prioritizing her mental health, reiterating that he was “so proud of [her].”.

People thought I was crazy for not finishing [the Purpose World Tour] but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!!

So proud of you

Bieber famously didn’t finish his Purpose World Tour in 2017 due to depression, anxiety and exhaustion.

He opened up about the decision in an Instagram post at the time, saying he wanted his “mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”.

Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable.

Justin Bieber, via Instagram