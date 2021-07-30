Instagram influencer pleads guilty to money laundering

A Nigerian Instagram influencer who goes by the username “Hushpuppi” has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a US court.
He posted pictures of his lavish lifestyle online and was arrested in the UAE.
Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, posted photos of his lavish lifestyle to 2.5m Instagram followers.