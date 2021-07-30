'Black Widow': Darum verklagt Scarlett Johansson Disney

Die Schauspielerin Scarlett Johansson verklagt Disney, weil der Blockbuster "Black Widow" gleichzeitig im Kino und als Stream läuft.
So geht ihr eine Menge Geld durch die Lappen.
Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co. claiming the company cost her..
Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Co over its streaming release of “Black Widow,” which she said breached her..