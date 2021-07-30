'Black Widow': Darum verklagt Scarlett Johansson Disney
Die Schauspielerin Scarlett Johansson verklagt Disney, weil der Blockbuster "Black Widow" gleichzeitig im Kino und als Stream läuft.

So geht ihr eine Menge Geld durch die Lappen.