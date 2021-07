Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain scripts history, beats former world champion | Oneindia News

Lovlina Borgohain has scripted history!

She has assured India of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after beating former world champion Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-final of the Women’s Welterweight boxing at the Kokukigan Arena on Friday.

