Labour calls for self-isolation rules to change sooner

Labour has challenged the government to match Wales by bringing forward the date on which fully vaccinated people in England can avoid isolation after contact with a Covid-19 case.

Speaking on the matter, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said: "If Wales can do it, surely the government can say we should be able to match that in England." Report by Patelr.

