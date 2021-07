Olympics: Kye Whyte's brother overwhelmed with emotion

Team GB celebrated double success on the BMX track at the Olympics as Beth Shriever won gold in the women's BMX racing final, moments after team-mate Kye Whyte claimed the nation's first Olympic medal in the event with silver in the men's.

No one was more proud than Kye's older brother, Tre Whyte, who was British National BMX champion and retired from competition in 2020.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn