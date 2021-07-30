Mom walks into nursery and discovers heart-melting scene with husband and baby

Parenting is an experience that can be filled with pure moments of joy that you wish would last forever.TikTok users and parents Sam and Ryan Looney (@samandryan) posted such a moment between Ryan and baby.The clip, which has over 12.5 million views, begins with footage of Looney walking into her baby’s nursery in the early morning.The words “Walked in on this today…” are typed onscreen as the camera pans to reveal Ryan, passed out on a bed, holding hands with their sleeping baby in an adjacent crib.Both parent and baby sleep peacefully with identical posture, comforted by each other’s presence.The quiet moment embodies everything wonderful about those first few months of parenting.The precious footage unleashed a wave of baby fever on TikTok.

Multiple users posted “Awwws” and tagged friendsto share how the clip made them want a baby of their own.Others took comfort in the sheer wholesomeness of the moment, with one user commenting, “Some days, thinking about moments like these are what get me through”