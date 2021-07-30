US Women’s Soccer Advances to Olympic Semifinals After Beating the Netherlands

US Women’s Soccer Advances to Olympic Semifinals After Beating the Netherlands.

US Women’s Soccer Advances to Olympic Semifinals After Beating the Netherlands.

On July 30, the U.S. and the European champions went into a 30-minute extra time period tied 2-2.

After a thrilling round of penalty kicks, the Americans came out on top 4-2 in the shootout.

After a thrilling round of penalty kicks, the Americans came out on top 4-2 in the shootout.

The U.S. will now advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Canada.

Canada beat Brazil 4-3 on penalties in their quarterfinal.

Canada beat Brazil 4-3 on penalties in their quarterfinal.

Sweden will battle Australia in the other semifinal.

.

If the U.S. were to go on to win Olympic gold.

They'd become the first team to ever do so while also being reigning Women's World Cup champions.

But their start at the Summer Games has been a bit inconsistent.

.

The U.S. lost 3-0 to Sweden in group play, then beat New Zealand 6-1 and followed that with a scoreless draw against Australia.

.

The U.S. lost 3-0 to Sweden in group play, then beat New Zealand 6-1 and followed that with a scoreless draw against Australia.

.

The U.S. lost 3-0 to Sweden in group play, then beat New Zealand 6-1 and followed that with a scoreless draw against Australia.

.

The win against the Netherlands will hopefully give them the momentum they need to reach the top.

The win against the Netherlands will hopefully give them the momentum they need to reach the top.

The win against the Netherlands will hopefully give them the momentum they need to reach the top