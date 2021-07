Vivo on Netflix with Lin-Manuel Miranda | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix animated comedy movie Vivo, directed by Kirk DeMicco.

It features the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer and Gloria Estefan.

Vivo Release Date: August 6, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Vivo drop a review.

