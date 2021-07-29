Vivo Movie Trailer

Vivo Movie Trailer - A one-of-kind kinkajou (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), embarks on an unforgettable, musical adventure to deliver a love song to Marta (voiced by Gloria Estefan) on behalf of his owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan De Marcos).

Watch Vivo only on Netflix on August 6.

The film features all-new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, a score by Alex Lacamoire, and a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods).

Vivo is co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2) and voiced by Zoe Saldaña as an overprotective mother, newcomer Ynairaly Simo as her rebellious daughter Gabi, Michael Rooker as a villainous Everglades python, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo & Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troopers, Brian Tyree Henry & Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills, and Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver.

VIVO is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.

#LinManuelMiranda #GloriaEstefan #VivoMovie