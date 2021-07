Disney's Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt | Secret Skipper Prank

Check out this hilarious "Secret Skipper" prank to promote Disney's adventure movie based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, Jungle Cruise.

It stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti!

Disney's Jungle Cruise Release Date: July 30, 2021 on Disney+ After you watch Disney's Jungle Cruise drop a review.

