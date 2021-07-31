Vantage Point Movie (2008) - Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox, Forest Whitaker

Vantage Point Movie (2008) - Plot Synopsis: Witnesses with different points of view try to unravel an assassination attempt on the U.S. president.

Special Agents Thomas Barnes (Dennis Quaid) and Kent Taylor (Matthew Fox) are assigned to protect President Ashton during a summit in Spain on the war on terror.

Moments after the leader's arrival, shots ring out, and Ashton is down.

In the resulting chaos, an American tourist (Forest Whitaker) comes forward with his camcorder, which he believes contains an image of the shooter.

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Forest Whitaker, Matthew Fox Directed By: Pete Travis