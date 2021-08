PAW Patrol Movie Clip - Chase is on the Case

PAW Patrol Movie Clip - Chase is on the Case - US Release Date: August 20, 2021 Starring: Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin, Tyler Perry Directed By: Cal Brunker Synopsis: Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.