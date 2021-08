The Hill Where Lionesses Roar Movie

The Hill Where Lionesses Roar Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Somewhere in Kosovo, in a small remote village, three young women see their dreams and ambitions stifled.

In their quest for independence, nothing can stop them: time to let the lionesses roar.

Directed by : Luàna Bajrami Produced by : Vents Contraires, Acajou Productions Genre: Fiction