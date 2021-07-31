Why MyPillow CEO pulled ads from Fox News

After Fox News rejected a promo from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for a live streamed event that seeks to prove that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, Lindell has pulled his ads from the network.
CNN’s Brian Stelter has the story.
