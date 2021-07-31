PM and wife expecting second child after ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage

The Prime Minister and his wife are expecting a second child after Carrie Johnson revealed the heartbreak of a miscarriage at the start of the year.In a statement on social media, Ms Johnson said the brother or sister to their first child Wilfred was due to arrive “this Christmas”.The 33-year-old environmental campaigner added: “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”The couple made the announcement only two months after they tied the knot during a low-key wedding at Westminster Cathedral.