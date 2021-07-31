Athletes enjoy a break from 'mental' Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are well underway in Japan, and while some athletes are already starting their return trips home due to strict COVID-19 measures, many inside and outside the athletes' village are soaking up the atmosphere.

With the 2020 Olympics half-way through Saturday, some medalists were already heading back to their home countries given this year's strict health restrictions in the Olympic Village.

Even though there is a raging health crisis in Japan and controversy surrounding athletes' mental health, some Olympians are still finding a way to relax and enjoy the gathering.

Swedish athletes enjoyed a sweet treat just outside the Olympic Village before boarding their team bus as they grappled with 90-degree weather -- a rare opportunity to go mask-less and chat amongst themselves.

Meanwhile, the spirit of the Games spread outside of the Olympic village with local residents enjoying a game of hoops.

For Tokyo resident Ogasawara Masahito the best of the Olympics was yet to come for him with a spotlight on hometown favorites like star marathoner Suguru Osako.

"I am most interested in the men's 100-metre run, in which three Japanese athletes will be competing.

I want all three of them to go on to the final.

Another thing is the marathon as Suguru Osako has said he will retire after this one.

So, my eyes will be on the athletics in the second half of the Olympics." While the rest of the games might garner a lot of attention from the hometown crowd, global eyeballs could further wane as big names like Simone Biles take an early exit from some events.... The USA Gymnastics team said in a statement Saturday that Biles "will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam." Meanwhile men's tennis No.

1 Novak Djokavic was out without winning a single medal for the third straight Olympics.

But there are plenty more events to come before a crowd-less closing ceremony takes place on Sunday, August 8th.