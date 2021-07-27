Naomi Osaka Knocked Out of Olympics in Third Round

The tennis superstar lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

I'm disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others.

, Naomi Osaka, via ESPN.

Vondrousova, who is ranked 42nd, acknowledged the amount of pressure Osaka was under.

It's tough for her also playing in Japan and in the Olympics ... It's so much pressure, I cannot imagine, Marketa Vondrousova, via ESPN.

Osaka won her first two opening matches after lighting the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony last week.

The tennis star referred to her role lighting the cauldron as "undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.".

The Tokyo Games marked Osaka’s return to tennis after a two-month mental health break.

The star athlete left the French Open after being reprimanded for not speaking to the press and later sat out of Wimbledon