Second Victim Of Corona Movie Theater Shooting Dies

Anthony Barajas, a TikTok influencer and recent graduate of Mater Dei High School, passed Saturday after being removed from life support.
Barajas was one of the victims allegedly shot in the head by Joseph Jimenez who is being held without bail.
