Members Of Congress Protest As Federal Eviction Ban Is Set To Expire

Millions of people behind on rent because of the pandemic may soon be evicted as a federal ban expires, and members of Congress are demanding action that likely won’t happen.
CBS News’ Christina Ruffini reports.
Millions of people behind on rent because of the pandemic may soon be evicted as a federal ban expires, and members of Congress are demanding action that likely won’t happen.
CBS News’ Christina Ruffini reports.
Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who slept on the steps of the US Capitol Friday night to protest the end of the..
While federal lawmakers are working to extend the ban on evictions, California has already put in place eviction safeguards for..