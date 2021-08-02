Denver to require COVID vaccines for city employees, teachers, some private workers

A new public health order in Denver will require all city employees, school staff, and others in congregate care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, Denver Mayor Michael B.
Hancock announced Monday morning.
A new public health order in Denver will require all city employees, school staff, and others in congregate care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, Denver Mayor Michael B.
Hancock announced Monday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such..
Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID vaccine and testing mandate for teachers and school workers comes as the delta variant surges across the..