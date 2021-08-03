COVID-19 rising in Arizona: What do the numbers mean?

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Arizona, what does that mean for Arizona?
We spoke with data analyst Garrett Archer about the latest trends.
Arizona's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases was at 1,577 on July 30, 2021, compared with 898 two weeks earlier.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 now dominant strain in Arizona. ABC15's Nicole Grigg breaks down the numbers.