Kangana, Deepika, Priyanka, Akshay, Alia, Celebs Congratulate PV Sindhu For Her Big Win At 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Kangana, Deepika, Priyanka, Akshay, Alia, Celebs Congratulate PV Sindhu For Her Big Win At 2020 Tokyo Olympics

As the nation cheers for PV Sindhu’s big win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, B’Wood has also joined in the celebration by showering words of encouragement.

Watch the video to know more in detail.